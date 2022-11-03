Share:

notices to the respondents November 3 and also directed that the representative of administration shall

appear in person on the date fixed. In the petition, the

PTI requested the court to issue orders to the deputy

commissioner (DC) Islamabad to issue an NOC for

the rally at Kashmir Highway Peshawar Morr in the

context of the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision.

It further requested the IHC to issue orders to IG

Islamabad to provide security for the rally and sitin and to stop the harassment of PTI workers. The

PTI moved to court after the government rejected

PTI’s sit-in request and the party had sought permission to organize the sit-in between G-9 and H-9

sectors on Srinagar Highway. The Capital administration had rejected an application of the Pakistan PTI seeking permission to hold a public rally

and sit-in in federal capital. The administration

rejected PTI’s NOC application and issued a letter

to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in

planned in Islamabad. The district administration,

in the letter, asked PTI to satisfy the administration in writing, adding that the party had violated

the NOC that was provided to it on May 25.