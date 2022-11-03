Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Thursday said that after reaching to a dead end, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is now looking towards institutions and courts.

Taking to Twitter, while terming it a "shortcut march", she said people are not coming out in the march nor is there any result coming out of it. "Now the PTI leader is pleading the army and the court to end the current political crisis," she maintained.

She went on to say that when Imran Khan was not offered any deal and his "non-constitutional demands" were not fulfilled, he now says that he does not want to negotiate with anyone.

The PPP senator said that to which the PTI Chairman is terming as a political crisis is actually his style of politics. She added that if he would have given importance to parliament, then he would not have to make a rescue appeal today.