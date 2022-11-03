Share:

Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir called the PTI's long march a killer march as another person was killed after he was hit by the container chairman PTI Imran Khan is using.

The killer march is taking lives wherever it is passing, he said on Wednesday.

Following a sad incident involving the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem, another youth, Usman, is struggling for his life in a hospital, he noted.

The PTI's march is plodding along, the federal minister took a jibe at the slow-paced anti-government march headlined by Imran Khan. He said that the march will arrive in islamabad as late as August 12, 2023.

He said that the real power will be decided in Islamabad.

Imran Khan is failing on the GT Road, he asserted in response to the PTI's claim that it has courted the support of the PML-N-dominated areas along the GT Road.

He asserted that regardless of the most serious manipulation and worst rigging in the 2018 elections, Gujranwala voted for the PML-N, which won all seats in the provincial and national assemblies in the city. Gujranwala will again turn out to be a fortress for Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming general elections in October 2023, he claimed.

The PML-N leader said that the Imran Khan-led long march can be called a furlong march as it covers only a furlong a day. They gather people to create an impression of an impressive gathering, he said.

The apex court's judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case has set limits and restrictions as to what a political party can do while protesting, he pointed out.

If Imran Khan abides by the SC verdict, he is allowed to stage a peaceful sit-in with criticism of the government, he said.

The real test is whether the Constitution will prevail or not, the power minister said. Legislation meant for temporary purposes is always damaging.