KARACHI-Rehabilitation of flood victims residing in Al-Khidmat’s tent city in Karachi for last two months has started and they were returning to native towns. During their stay in temporary residences, they were provided all basic facilities including food, water and rations.

To accommodate the flood victims desirous to return to their native areas after flood waters had receded to quite some extent, Al-Khidmat Karachi has started its rehabilitation and house-rebuilding operations in these villages.

Manager Disaster Management Al-Khidmat Karachi Sarfaraz Sheikh and his team helped these people with their belongings and boarded them into vehicles for their return journey.CEO Al-Khidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said that after the conclusion of relief activities, the work to resettle these people and normalize their lives would now start. He added that Al-Khidmat would build houses for those victims who had lost their houses in the flood.

Naveed Baig said that this work had already started in Rajanpur and would now be taken up in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He reminded the public that Al-Khidmat had done the same rehabilitation operation after the earthquake and previous floods and would repeat the same now.

Meanwhile, CEO Al-Khidmat Karachi appealed to those with means to come forward and support the organization in its welfare activities.