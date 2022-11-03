Share:

FAISALABAD - Rescue 1122 office

received 9,746 emergency

calls and rescued 9,012

people in different incidents

during the month of October. Rescue spokesperson

said here on Wednesday

that 3,051 people were provided first aid on the spot

while 5,542 were shifted to

various hospitals in the district. He said that 21 people

died on the spot in different

road accidents out of total

419 died in various mishaps

in the district during the

month. Rescue teams timely

responded to 2,464 road accidents, 6078 medical cases,

119 fire eruption cases,

285 crimes, 4 drowning, 12

building collapse and 784

miscellaneous emergencies.