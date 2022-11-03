FAISALABAD - Rescue 1122 office
received 9,746 emergency
calls and rescued 9,012
people in different incidents
during the month of October. Rescue spokesperson
said here on Wednesday
that 3,051 people were provided first aid on the spot
while 5,542 were shifted to
various hospitals in the district. He said that 21 people
died on the spot in different
road accidents out of total
419 died in various mishaps
in the district during the
month. Rescue teams timely
responded to 2,464 road accidents, 6078 medical cases,
119 fire eruption cases,
285 crimes, 4 drowning, 12
building collapse and 784
miscellaneous emergencies.