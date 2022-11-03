Share:

It seems as though the conflict in the Korean peninsula is brewing. The strained relationship between North and South Korea has come to a head with an extensive exchange of missiles, a show of military might, and aggressive diplomatic positions. There is decades’ worth of history that adds to the animosity between these countries, as well as the US which played an integral role before and during the Korean War. With tensions rising as rapidly as they are, the international community must not forget the importance of dialogue, especially knowing that estranging a country completely might lead to an all-out war.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched more than two-dozen missiles, one of which fell too close to the South Korean border. This was the first time such a direct engagement took place ever since the 1950 Korean War, and the South took it as a clear provocation. It then promised to retaliate with the same intensity—a strategy heavily supported by the US as well. The grievance highlighted here is that the North has been far too eager to develop weapons—particularly nuclear—that it can use directly against the South or as leverage in the future. Accordingly, South Korea and the US launched and expanded joint military exercises.

The military drills included aerial drills, the use of 200 warplanes, and the building up of the defence posture of the country and it seems as though the North’s decision to launch missiles near the South Korean border is an aftermath of such an aggressive and directed approach. Admittedly this does not justify the attack in any way or form but it is worth noting that a stringent approach to North Korea—one that has lasted for decades—is bound to estrange the country to the point of war. This back and forth is only going to rile up the situation much more than necessary, and much more than the world can handle as of right now.

A peaceful solution is the need of the hour right now, and diplomatic talks are worth taking into consideration. Both sides must be brought to the table and engaging them to come to a mutual agreement should be fairly straightforward considering that a framework for ensuring mutual tolerance already exists in the form of a post-Korean War armistice. Efforts must be made to resolve tensions, not heighten them.