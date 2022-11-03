Share:

LAHORE - The semifinals and final of the 3rd Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament will be played today (Thursday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi. The colorful prize distribution ceremony will be graced by National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Vice President Junaid Ahmed Khan as chief guest, who will distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. On Wednesday, different matches were decided. In the first match of the day, Civil Tigers Red defeated Indus Academy (D), in the second match, Civil Tigers White defeated Indus Academy (A), in the third match, Civil Tigers Red defeated Indus Academy (H), Civil Tigers White defeated Indus Academy (B), Karachi Colts beat Indus Academy (E), Indus Academy (C) beat Dawn Striker, Karachi Colts beat Indus Academy (F), Indus Academy (G) beat Dawn Striker, Arambagh Club beat Indus Academy (C), Peterson Star (A) beat Indus Academy (D). In other matches, Arambagh beat Indus Academy (G), Indus Academy (H) beat Paterson Star (A), Paterson Star (B) beat Indus Academy (E), Indus Academy (A) beat Paterson Star (C), Indus Academy (F) to Paterson Star (C), Indus Academy (C) beat Indus Academy (G), Indus Academy (D) beat Indus Academy (H), Indus Academy (E) beat Indus Academy (F) and Indus Academy (A) beat Indus Academy (B).