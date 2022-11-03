Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute is key to emergence of permanent peace and stability in South Asia.

Speaking at a meeting with American Congressman Thomas Suozzi in New York, he said the United States should appoint a special representative on Kashmir and use its influence to resolve the dispute peacefully.

He appreciated the US administration for pledging more funds to help flood-ravaged people of Pakistan.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asked the American Congressman Thomas Suozzi to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people in the American Congress in order to stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.