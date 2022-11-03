Share:

A bogie of Khyber Mail train derailed near Shahdadpur in Sanghar on Thursday as it was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, suspending the up-track traffic.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the derailment occurred when one of the train cars malfunctioned near Shahdadpur. However, the driver immediately stopped the train and saved the it from any major accident.

Later, the damaged bogie was separated from the train and it resumed its journey towards the destination after a few hours.

Uptill now, the train operation is halted on the up track while the railway traffic is resumed on the down track.

In the meantime, Sukkur Express has been stopped at Tando Adam.