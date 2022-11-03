Share:

Two alleged extortionists have been arrested in a joint raid conducted by Rangers and police force in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The Rangers spokesperson said in a statement that two alleged extortionists were arrested on a tip off who were identified as Zeeshan Ahmed and Sajid Ali. The suspects had received Rs3 million extortion from a citizen namely Faizan Ali.

The complaint of extortion incident was reported to the Rangers’ helpline, said the spokesperson, adding that a raid was conducted with the police official over the complaint of the affected citizen.

The arrested men were handed over to the police for further action and more raids are being conducted to nab their accomplices. During the interrogation, the accused Zeeshan Ahmed revealed that he used Sajid Ali’s mobile phone for demanding extortion.

In October, an alleged extortionist had been arrested during a joint raid of district city police and Rangers in Karachi.

The ‘most wanted criminal involved in demanding extortion money’ was arrested during a police-Rangers joint raid in the Defence area of Karachi.

Police had said that the accused demanded extortion money from the members of Karachi Tajir Ittehad via telephone calls, whereas, telephone calls were also made to the traders of the iron merchant.

The law enforcers had also recovered 900 SIMs, three laptops, 18 grey traffic systems, 4 Wifi devices, seven hard drives, a digital camera, four tablets, five mobile phones and 20 national identity cards from the possession of the arrested man.