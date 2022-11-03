Share:

LAHORE - Under-training traffic wardens from Police Training College Chung

visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices,

here on Wednesday.

The 50-member delegation was briefed about

working of the PSCA by SP PPIC-3 Muhammad

Asim Jasra, while DSP Shahid Chadhar also took

the officers on a visit to various sections of the

PPIC3. The participants in the training course

were briefed about the Operations and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre, and PUCAR 15 Centre. The officers were also briefed on advanced

traffic management, e-challan systems, data

analysis centre, LTE handsets, women safety

app, and media management centre. The training officers said that the use of modern technology was proving helpful in crime suppression

and traffic management.

The project was important for change in police

culture, they said and added that Punjab Safe

Cities Authority was proving to be a role model

for emergency services departments of other

provinces. Modern training of safe cities would

be helpful to perform duties in the best manners, they hoped.