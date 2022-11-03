LAHORE - Under-training traffic wardens from Police Training College Chung
visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices,
here on Wednesday.
The 50-member delegation was briefed about
working of the PSCA by SP PPIC-3 Muhammad
Asim Jasra, while DSP Shahid Chadhar also took
the officers on a visit to various sections of the
PPIC3. The participants in the training course
were briefed about the Operations and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre, and PUCAR 15 Centre. The officers were also briefed on advanced
traffic management, e-challan systems, data
analysis centre, LTE handsets, women safety
app, and media management centre. The training officers said that the use of modern technology was proving helpful in crime suppression
and traffic management.
The project was important for change in police
culture, they said and added that Punjab Safe
Cities Authority was proving to be a role model
for emergency services departments of other
provinces. Modern training of safe cities would
be helpful to perform duties in the best manners, they hoped.