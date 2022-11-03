Share:

The heartbeat of development in Pakistan, the real estate sector, contributes more than 9% to Pakistan’s GDP.

Instabilities in the value of Pakistan’s currency, especially the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee, in sight of inflation have a major impact on real estate. The increasing cost of raw materials, the expense of labour, transportation and all related industries see a hike in prices, which impacts the growth and smooth operations of real estate. Yet it remains triumphant over every hurdle crossing its path.

The real estate sector of Pakistan has always been one of the most significant contributors to the country’s economy. About 70 per cent of the country’s wealth is directly or indirectly attributed to the real estate sector. AAA Associates and related industries take a fair share in the country’s need for development and progress projects. It creates opportunities through investment plans, income generation and development prospects. The house-building sector in Pakistan has remarkable growth of Rs 66.6 billion and the trends show its promises to grow further in future.

Real estate companies have to come up with plans and ways to meet the needs of the market and produce their fair share of revenue toward the country’s growth needs. Despite fluctuations in economic and political conditions, real estate and related industries see a rising trend, as investors find it the safest and the soundest means of generating revenue. Not only that, it is an investment haven, especially for foreign buyers, for whom even the devalued currency becomes an investment option to purchase property and reap returns.

Amidst the rising inflation and rupee devaluation, the real estate sector brings returns to investors and generates revenues to wipe off some economic difficulties in the country. Real estate and related industries, especially builders and construction companies combine hands to provide growth possibilities, add to the booming infrastructure and expand the job market to move the wheel of progress forward.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI,

Islamabad.