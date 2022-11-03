ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of
Pakistan Wednesday
expressed its displeasure over the conduct of
Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf
(PTI) counsels Babar
Awan and Faisal Fareed
saying that they have
breached the court’s
trust. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice
Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb
Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar
Naqvi conducted hearing of a
contempt petition of the federal government against PTI
Chairman Imran Khan for violating the commitment given
to the apex court of not holding a protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad.
The court directed Imran
Khan to file a detailed reply
on the agencies’ reports and
the federal government allegations by November 8 that
the undertaking given to the
court was breached.
The Chief Justice said; “We
moved in this case carefully and so far they have exercised great restraint.” The
court expressed surprise that
how Imran Khan on arriving
Islamabad at night on May 25
stated he was aware of the order while in his reply he maintained that he was unaware of
the SC order, wherein Azadi
March was restricted from entering D-Chowk.
Justice Bandial further said
that on May 25 the order was
issued to maintain peace. He
added; “We do not want our
pen to be misused. We have to
protect the Constitution”.
Referring to the PTI protest,
the CJP said that they bring
20,000 people and make the
lives of 200,000 people miserable. He also recalled the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa
regarding Faizabad dharna,
which was issued in the light
of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad.
Justice Bandial also said;
“If you believe in democracy,
then it would not have happened (violated the SC order).” The political leadership
should be a role model to the
common citizens, he added.
Justice Ijaz said that as an
officer of the court, the court
always trusts the statement
of the counsels. He said that
they (Babar & Faisal) never
told the bench (on 25th May)
that they were unable to contact the top leadership of PTI.
He said that on their categorical assurance the court had
directed the Islamabad administration to make arrangements for the protest rally of
PTI in an area between Sectors G-9 and H-9, Islamabad.
The Chief Justice said;
“When our trust is breached
then it is very wrong, and we
are disturbed.”
The bench dismissed the
excuses presented by Ahsan Bhoon, who represented Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed, that the lawyers were
unable to communicate the
court’s order to PTI leadership on May 25, as due to jammer mobile signals were not
working on the vehicle in that
the top leaders entered Islamabad.
Justice Bandial questioned
that how Faisal was able to
contact Asad Umer, which he
has mentioned in his statement, first then why not second time on that day. He said
that on their request the arrangements were made in an
area between G-9 & H-9. He
said that both the counsels
should have informed Imran
Khan, when he arrived in Islamabad, not to hold a protest
rally at D-Chowk.
He further said that the
Court is disturbed because of
the counsels’ conduct. When
the lawyers make a statement
before the Court with confirmation and verification the
court accepts it.
The bench, while referring
to Senator Azam Swati’s statement, wherein he stated that his
dignity was violated, the Chief
Justice said that he wondered
how the government, which
was formed under the Constitution, is violating the fundamental rights of its citizens.
The former prime minister
in his reply over the contempt
of court plea, maintained that
he was unaware of any statement or undertaking having
been submitted to the court
on behalf of the “senior leadership” of the party ahead of
its May 25 long march.
The former premier submitted his reply after the apex
court had directed him to submit a written response after
examining the reports filed by
the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Intelligence Bureau
(IB), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The apex court had issued
clear instructions to hold its
Azadi March protest in an area
between G-9 & H-9, Islamabad. However, Imran and his
protestors did make their way
toward D-Chowk, prompting
the government to call in the
Pakistan Army for the security of the capital’s Red Zone.
Later, the bench deferred
the hearing till November 7
for further proceedings.