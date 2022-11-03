Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of

Pakistan Wednesday

expressed its displeasure over the conduct of

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf

(PTI) counsels Babar

Awan and Faisal Fareed

saying that they have

breached the court’s

trust. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice

Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb

Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar

Naqvi conducted hearing of a

contempt petition of the federal government against PTI

Chairman Imran Khan for violating the commitment given

to the apex court of not holding a protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

The court directed Imran

Khan to file a detailed reply

on the agencies’ reports and

the federal government allegations by November 8 that

the undertaking given to the

court was breached.

The Chief Justice said; “We

moved in this case carefully and so far they have exercised great restraint.” The

court expressed surprise that

how Imran Khan on arriving

Islamabad at night on May 25

stated he was aware of the order while in his reply he maintained that he was unaware of

the SC order, wherein Azadi

March was restricted from entering D-Chowk.

Justice Bandial further said

that on May 25 the order was

issued to maintain peace. He

added; “We do not want our

pen to be misused. We have to

protect the Constitution”.

Referring to the PTI protest,

the CJP said that they bring

20,000 people and make the

lives of 200,000 people miserable. He also recalled the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa

regarding Faizabad dharna,

which was issued in the light

of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad.

Justice Bandial also said;

“If you believe in democracy,

then it would not have happened (violated the SC order).” The political leadership

should be a role model to the

common citizens, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that as an

officer of the court, the court

always trusts the statement

of the counsels. He said that

they (Babar & Faisal) never

told the bench (on 25th May)

that they were unable to contact the top leadership of PTI.

He said that on their categorical assurance the court had

directed the Islamabad administration to make arrangements for the protest rally of

PTI in an area between Sectors G-9 and H-9, Islamabad.

The Chief Justice said;

“When our trust is breached

then it is very wrong, and we

are disturbed.”

The bench dismissed the

excuses presented by Ahsan Bhoon, who represented Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed, that the lawyers were

unable to communicate the

court’s order to PTI leadership on May 25, as due to jammer mobile signals were not

working on the vehicle in that

the top leaders entered Islamabad.

Justice Bandial questioned

that how Faisal was able to

contact Asad Umer, which he

has mentioned in his statement, first then why not second time on that day. He said

that on their request the arrangements were made in an

area between G-9 & H-9. He

said that both the counsels

should have informed Imran

Khan, when he arrived in Islamabad, not to hold a protest

rally at D-Chowk.

He further said that the

Court is disturbed because of

the counsels’ conduct. When

the lawyers make a statement

before the Court with confirmation and verification the

court accepts it.

The bench, while referring

to Senator Azam Swati’s statement, wherein he stated that his

dignity was violated, the Chief

Justice said that he wondered

how the government, which

was formed under the Constitution, is violating the fundamental rights of its citizens.

The former prime minister

in his reply over the contempt

of court plea, maintained that

he was unaware of any statement or undertaking having

been submitted to the court

on behalf of the “senior leadership” of the party ahead of

its May 25 long march.

The former premier submitted his reply after the apex

court had directed him to submit a written response after

examining the reports filed by

the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Intelligence Bureau

(IB), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The apex court had issued

clear instructions to hold its

Azadi March protest in an area

between G-9 & H-9, Islamabad. However, Imran and his

protestors did make their way

toward D-Chowk, prompting

the government to call in the

Pakistan Army for the security of the capital’s Red Zone.

Later, the bench deferred

the hearing till November 7

for further proceedings.