Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas while, cold in northern areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit nine and Murree eleven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and Baramulla while cold and dry Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian six degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus one, Pulwama six and Baramulla eight degree centigrade.