Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10,000 saplings planted under ‘Smog-Free Lahore’ campaign

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Non-political and non-profit organisation Al- Khidmat Foundation has planted more than 10,000 saplings under the ‘Smog Free Lahore’ campaign to pay tribute to the Palestinian martyrs. According to a spokesperson for the organisation, a grand programme was organised near Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore, with the support of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Thursday, in which hundreds of volunteers planted saplings. Among others, Al Khidmat Foundation Vice Presidents Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Al Khidmat Volunteer Head Sanan Akbar, Senior Manager Media Relations Shoaib Hashmi and others participated in the campaign. Vice President Al Khidmat Foundation said that the main objective of the campaign was to encourage people to plant more trees and provide a clean environment by making Lahore smog-free, while Al Khidmat mega plantation programme is attributed to the martyrs of Palestine.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023