181 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE - As many as 181 new cases of dengue were reported in the province on Thursday. As per recent information from the health department, 9,693 dengue cases had been revealed in Punjab during the current year. In Lahore, 4,125 cases were recorded followed by Rawalpindi with 2,312, Multan with 984,Faisalabad with 437 and Gujranwala with 805 cases.The circumstance is as yet proceeding, with Lahore detailing 93 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 25, Multan with 16, Gujranwala with 25 and Faisalabad with six new cases in the last 24 hours. Sheikhupura and Attock each announced three instances of dengue infection though Sargodha, Sahiwal and Lodharan each kept two new instances of dengue in a similar time frame. Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Narowal and Nankana Sahib each revealed one instance of dengue