51,044 illegally residing foreigners marked in KP

Peshawar - As the deadline for voluntary repatriation of illegal and unregistered foreigners ended on October 31, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a crackdown against illegal foreigners. On Thursday, they identified 51,044 illegal and unregistered foreigners in various districts of the province.

According to official data, over 24,000 men and women and more than 25,000 children are among the illegally residing foreigners.

The highest number of illegal foreigners was identified in Peshawar, where 22,752 foreigners, including 5,826 men, 5,800 women, and 11,000 children, were still residing in different localities.

Similarly, 7,185 illegal foreigners were identified in Nowshera, 5,173 in Khyber, 2,700 in Mansehra, 2,500 in Haripur, 1,900 in Mardan, 1,500 in Kohat, 1,157 in Charsadda, 11 foreigners in D.I. Khan, 961 in Hangu, 146 in Karak, 363 in Bannu, 207 in Malakand, 171 in Tank, seven in Swat, 145 in Abbottabad, 95 in Kurram, 91 in Lower Chitral, 30 in Lakki Marwat, and 27 in Bajaur, according to the official data.

Meanwhile, the Home and Tribal Affairs Department reported that 129,218 Afghans from 7,195 families have voluntarily returned to their own country.

It was stated that 128,629 unregistered Afghans, including 34,639 men, 25,710 women, and 68,280 children, returned through the Torkham border. Similarly, 589 Afghans, including 133 men, 148 women, and 317 children, voluntarily returned using the Angur Ada border point.

The repatriation process began on October 6, 2023, and October 31 was the deadline for voluntary repatriation. The return of Afghans was being done after verifying their documents.

The Home Department also mentioned that a temporary camp has been set up in Landi Kotal, and holding areas have been established in different districts to facilitate the illegal foreigners, including Afghans.