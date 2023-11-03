Friday, November 03, 2023
600kg banned Chinese salt seized

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   In a decisive move, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority teams conducted operations in the provincial metropolises of Peshawar and Mardan. They seized 600 kilograms of banned China salt and initiated legal actions against the responsible parties.

“The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat food adulteration across the province,” stated the spokesman of the KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority. Giving details, he said that in Mardan, the Food Safety team also conducted inspections at various businesses, including grocery stores, hotels, and bakeries in Takht-Bhai Bazaar and educated the shopkeepers on food safety standard operating procedures.

Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali, commended the successful operations of the food safety teams and issued a stern warning to those involved in food adulteration, urging them to prioritize public health.

Our Staff Reporter

