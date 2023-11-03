APCA urges govt to transfer deputation officers

Mardan - The central general secretary of the All-Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA), Aurangzeb Kashmiri, demanded the immediate transfer of two officers appointed on deputation in the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan. He also called for the vacation of the house occupied by a retired employee at the board colony.

Speaking to the media, Aurangzeb Kashmiri pointed out that during the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, former provincial minister Atif Khan had appointed Farid Khattak as Chairman of BISE Mardan. He added that two other officials were later appointed on deputation in the BISE, named Eshrat as Assistant Controller Secrecy and Iqtidar as Assistant Controller Establishment.

Kashmiri also mentioned Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, a retired employee residing illegally in the board’s colony and allegedly re-appointed to the coordinator post. He claimed that this individual had received millions of rupees in the form of TA and DA from the board treasury. He argued that the Chairman of the Board is allegedly supporting the above-mentioned officers because they were appointed on deputation and belong to PTI. These two posts are meant for the promotion of the board’s employees.

In this context, they conducted successful negotiations with the secretary of education. The secretary of education directed the board to sign the files of the two illegal officers appointed on deputation and send them back to their institutions within 10 days. This directive also included Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, who is a retired employee residing illegally in the Board’s colony and is taking funds from the board treasury in the form of TA and DA.

Kashmiri alleged that the chairman did not take action in this matter and warned that they would stage a protest rally if their demand was not fulfilled, holding the board chairman responsible for the consequences.