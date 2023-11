HYDERABAD - The Arts Council of Hyderabad in collaboration with En­dowment Fund Trust to hold a seminar to eulogize the literary contribution of Renowned Urdu poet Himayat Ali Shaair here in Besant Hall Cultural Center on 3 November at 5pm. Himayat Ali Shair was an Urdu poet, writer, film songwriter, actor and radio drama artist from Pakistan. He received the 2002 Pride of Per­formance Award for his literary services in Urdu literature from the presi­dent of Pakistan.