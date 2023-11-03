Friday, November 03, 2023
Bachat bazaars banned in Karachi

Agencies
November 03, 2023
KARACHI-The district East administration on Thursday banned all bachat bazaars in Karachi district from immediate effect.
The deputy commissioner Karachi West Zone has suspended NOCs for all bachat bazaars across the district. All organisers can get fresh NOCs from the district administration after completing the verification process.
It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly bachat bazaars in Karachi have become a means of providing relief to the people from inflation. In the bachat bazaars, stalls selling used items, shoes, clothes, blankets, utensils, food items, vegetables and fruits are helping the public to cope with inflation. About 150 bachat bazaars are being set up in Karachi under the NOC of Bureau of Supply and Prices whereas the number of bachat bazaars with the permission of Deputy Commissioners and regional savings bazaars without NOC is around 100.

