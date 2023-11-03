Bilal, Asad and Amir win titles in Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National C’ship

LAHORE-Bilal Asim (SICAS), Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Amir Mazari (Aitchison) emerged triumphant in their respective categories, claiming the U-18, U-16, and U-14 titles in the Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National Tennis Championship held here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Thursday.

In a compelling showdown for the U-18 title, Bilal Asim exhibited his prowess by outplaying Asad Zaman by 6-1, 6-2. The duo of Bilal Asim and Haider Ali Rizwan continued their dominance in the U-18 doubles final, securing a decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory over Asad Zaman and M Sohaan Noor.

The U-16 final witnessed a commanding performance by Asad Zaman, who triumphed over Amir Mazari by 6-2, 6-1. In the U-14 category, Amir Mazari showcased his skills by defeating Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-4.

Hajra Suhail emerged victorious in the boys/girls U-12 final by defeating Abdur Rehman with a score of 4-2, 3-5, 4-2. The duo of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail secured the U-12 doubles title by beating Muaz Shahbaz/Ibraheem Gill 4-2, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Ayan Shahbaz claimed victory by defeating Muaz Shahbaz 4-2, 4-2.

Celebrating the youngest talents, Daniyal Afzal Malik clinched the gold medal in the boys/girls U-8 category, while Shahnoor Umer secured silver, and Aran Bashir earned bronze. In the boys/girls U-6 category, Mamnoon Bari achieved the gold medal, Muhammad Ibraheem received silver, and Eman Shahbaz and Aneeka Abbas shared the bronze medals.

Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest, adding prestige to the event. Prominent figures like PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, ex-PTF Secretary Col (R) Asif Dar, players, their families, and devoted tennis enthusiasts were also present, making the occasion memorable.

Rashid Malik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for sponsoring the event, emphasizing the hope of continued support for this beautiful game in the future. He also extended his appreciation to Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab, Dr. Asif Tufail, and their dedicated team for their unwavering support, which promises to benefit junior tennis in the long run.