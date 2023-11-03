Bilawal rules out alliance with PTI

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday congratulated the nation on the announcement of the election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to media, the former foreign minister also said that it was the People's Party's turn to win the next polls. It would have been better for the Election Commission to announce the election date on its own, without court interference, Bilawal said.

Responding to queries about a potential alliance with PTI and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto clarified that no decision had been made regarding such alliances. He reiterated the party's commitment to human rights and the stance against supporting any illegal activities.

During a media interaction, Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the importance of fair elections, advocating for the scheduled election date of February 8.

He highlighted the historical challenges faced by the People's Party in achieving a level playing field in previous elections but expressed hope for a fair contest this time.

Bilawal Bhutto also raised concerns about international silence regarding Israeli brutalities against Palestinians, emphasising the need for a collective effort by all political parties to uphold democratic values. He criticised PTI's approach to politics, emphasising the lack of a level playing field in the 2018 elections and expressing concern about global issues, such as the situation in Ukraine and the Palestinian conflict.