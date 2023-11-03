Britney over the moon after her memoir hits historic sales

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is over the moon after her new memoir has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week on sale. According to a report shared by Gallery Books, more than one million number included pre-orders, print book, ebooks and audiobooks formats. After this news, the singer expressed her gratitude to her fans over the success of her new memoir, The Woman In Me. In a press statement shared by PEOPLE, Britney said, “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.” Gallery Books told the outlet that the audiobook, which includes an introduction by Britney and is narrated by actress Michelle Williams, has “become the fastest-selling audio product in the publisher’s history”. The publisher revealed that a fourth printing of the book is under the process and will add the hardcover copies in print to over 1.4 million.