Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Brook Shields embraces natural ageing, says ‘I don’t want to not look like myself ’

Brook Shields embraces natural ageing, says ‘I don’t want to not look like myself ’
News Desk
November 03, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK - Brooke Shields is choosing to age naturally. Shields, 58, shared her thoughts on ageing and the prevalence of cosmetic procedures with Glamour, which named her the Woman of the Year for 2023, as she talked about her legendary life and career. The Pretty Baby star confessed that while cosmetic procedures can be a good thing for some women, she has sworn off injectables because they make her look unrecognizable. “I am all for any of it if it is truly done for yourself, for the right reasons, and gives you a level of some kind of confidence that you need,” she shared her thoughts. However, the Endless Love actress mused that “it’s easy to go down the slope of overdoing it,” noting that in 2023, “there’s more and more plastic surgery than ever.” The reason for this growing trend, Shields reflected, is that everyone is “chasing youth.” But Shields noted, “I don’t want to chase youth. I want to chase now.” The Now What? With Brooke Shields podcast host continued that though she’s had Botox previously, she would always “end up with this Spock eye” and would generally not be able to recognise herself. “I’ll get Fraxels, and peels, and whatever the newest thing is, and I’ll try it,” Shields admitted. “I just don’t want to not like myself.”

False Promises and Massses

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023