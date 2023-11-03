Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker PM directs to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations

Caretaker PM directs to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations
Web Desk
3:56 PM | November 03, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations.

Chairing a meeting regarding the appointment of civil officers and special quota in Islamabad today, he said awareness campaigns should also be conducted in this regard.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government is working to provide equal development opportunities to every citizen of the country.

He said the country's constitution and laws assign equal rights and development opportunities to minorities and those belonging to backward areas.

The Prime Minister also directed to form a clear policy for the deployment of competent officers in remote areas of the country including Balochistan.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to restore the rotation policy of civil officers according to its original spirit and ensure its strict implementation.

The meeting was briefed about the recently held Special CSS examination.

It was informed that over fifteen thousand candidates participated in it, out of which more than three thousand and five hundred are from Balochistan. Over sixty vacancies of Balochistan quota are included in this exam.

APCA urges govt to transfer deputation officers

The Prime Minister directed that such examinations should be held regularly to fill the vacancies of minorities and those belonging to backward areas.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023