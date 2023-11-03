Caretaker PM directs to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations.

Chairing a meeting regarding the appointment of civil officers and special quota in Islamabad today, he said awareness campaigns should also be conducted in this regard.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government is working to provide equal development opportunities to every citizen of the country.

He said the country's constitution and laws assign equal rights and development opportunities to minorities and those belonging to backward areas.

The Prime Minister also directed to form a clear policy for the deployment of competent officers in remote areas of the country including Balochistan.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to restore the rotation policy of civil officers according to its original spirit and ensure its strict implementation.

The meeting was briefed about the recently held Special CSS examination.

It was informed that over fifteen thousand candidates participated in it, out of which more than three thousand and five hundred are from Balochistan. Over sixty vacancies of Balochistan quota are included in this exam.

The Prime Minister directed that such examinations should be held regularly to fill the vacancies of minorities and those belonging to backward areas.