Child Protection Unit opens in Chitral

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KP CP&WC), in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, recently inaugurated the Child Protection Unit (CPU) in Chitral Lower. This crucial event was hosted by Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Chitral Lower, and brought together various stakeholders, government officials, civil society representatives, academics, parents, and children from the district.

Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner, expressed the CPU’s mission to collaborate with relevant departments, stakeholders, and service providers to protect children from abuse and harm. He committed to providing leadership and supervision to ensure the CPU effectively coordinates its efforts in safeguarding children at risk of abuse, violence, and exploitation.

Ijaz Khan, Deputy Chief Protection Officer of the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission, briefed attendees on the process and development of the child protection system in the province. With support from UNICEF and government funding, Child Protection Units have been established in 21 districts and former Frontier Regions (FRs) in the province. Khan emphasized the role of District Child Protection Committees and lauded Muhammad Ali for establishing the D-CPCs in Chitral Lower.

Prof Dr Sanaullah, from the University of Chitral, highlighted the importance of state and civil society institutions collaborating to prevent child protection issues.

Sohail Ahmad, a Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, stressed the significance of the Child Protection System as a holistic and multi-sectoral approach. He commended the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its leadership and investment in establishing 21 CPUs in the province. Ahmad encouraged all relevant stakeholders and government departments to build strong working relationships with the CPU, integrating child protection into their programs and services, including the Child Protection Helpline 1121. He also emphasized the importance of community-based child protection committees, providing localized platforms for communities and children to access necessary protection and support.

Abdullah Fadil, Representative of UNICEF Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the Minister for Social Welfare, KP CP&WC, and Deputy Commissioner of Chitral Lower for their leadership in building the child protection system. He noted that the ceremony not only inaugurated the CPU in Chitral Lower but also celebrated a society that values and safeguards its children.

Muhammad Farooq, Additional Secretary of Social Welfare, SE & WE Department, underlined the importance of a comprehensive and inclusive approach to child protection. He thanked all stakeholders for their support in inaugurating the Child Protection Unit in Chitral Lower. Farooq reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting children from abuse and violence and establishing Child Protection Units in all districts, highlighting the dedication of the KP CP&WC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safe and protective environment for all children in the province.