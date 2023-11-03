CM imposes ban on cleaning of schools by students across Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday conducted a thorough inspection at the Government Junior Model High School in Model Town Lahore and the conditions observed were deeply troubling. Numerous classrooms were lacking furniture, forcing students to study on the bare floor. The washrooms were unsanitary and devoid of water, and the electric water coolers were not functioning. Broken furniture, damaged whiteboards, deteriorating doors, and windows without glass or grilles further contributed to the dismal state of the classrooms. Additionally, there was only one janitor available for a student population of 750. In addition to these concerns, sports activities were suspended, classrooms exhibited peeling paint and cobwebs, lighting was inadequate, and some fans were non-operational. Both the computer and science labs were found to be non-functional and in poor condition. The Chief Minister visited every classroom, engaging with the students to understand their concerns. The students voiced grievances about the lack of clean drinking water, insufficient water in washrooms, broken furniture, and damaged whiteboards. They also highlighted issues such as dim lighting, non-functional fans, the absence of sports activities, and the need to purchase textbooks from the market. Furthermore, the Chief Minister interacted with nursery class children, expressing his commitment to providing them with essential educational facilities and instructing for their prompt provision. Expressing his dissatisfaction upon witnessing the deplorable conditions, CM Naqvi summoned Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, the Secretary of Schools, the Secretary of C&W, and the CEO of the District Education Authority to the school to rectify these issues. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, CM Naqvi took stringent action and prohibited students from being responsible for cleaning schools across Punjab. He directed the Secretary of the School Education Department to issue a notification for strict compliance today. He also vowed to hold the respective principals and headmasters accountable for cleanliness issues in schools where such complaints would arise. In response to the students’ concerns, the Chief Minister issued directives to provide free masks to students in schools in Lahore and other smog-affected districts. He ordered the refurbishment of washrooms and the repair of water coolers to ensure the supply of clean water. To address financial burdens on students, Mr. Naqvi mandated the refund of money spent on textbooks purchased from the market. The CM further directed to increase the number of janitors and announced his intent to revisit the school soon. Taking a holistic approach, the CM pledged to revive sports activities, with Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz personally engaging in a game of cricket with the students. Plans were set in motion to supply new furniture and whiteboards, promptly attend to windows, doors, and paint in classrooms, and establish a canteen for the students. He also ordered the provision of computers to the IT lab. Expressing his dismay at the state of affairs, Mohsin Naqvi stressed the responsibility of the education department to ensure a conducive learning environment. He directed the education minister and the Secretary of the School Education Department to conduct regular visits to schools. The visit concluded with children collecting autographs, and the lone school janitor seizing the opportunity for a photograph with the CM. Meanwhile, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has implemented comprehensive cleanliness arrangements at the Raiwind International Tablighi Ijtema, with over 200 workers and more than 10 vehicles assigned for the purpose. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din arrived at the gathering site to review the cleanliness preparations. He conducted an inspection of cleanliness arrangements at the gathering site and the adjacent areas.