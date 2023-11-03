Commissioner orders proper disposal of hospital waste

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has ordered action against private hospitals which are not discarding their medical waste as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite repeated warnings.

He instructed directions to all four deputy commissioners that the hospitals not discarding their waste properly should be sealed immediately and a report should be sent to him.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Hospitals Waste Management Committee here of the staff of the government and private hospitals regarding disposal of hospital waste. He urged the Director Health Sargodha Division to take more actionable steps.

Appointing the PMA President Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich as the divisional focal person, he directed him to take solid steps to train the staff of the government and private hospitals for disposal of the waste in a safe manner, and submit a report.

He also issued orders to strictly monitor junk shops and to identify employees of government hospitals, who sell hospital waste and take strict action against them.

Deputy commissioners Zeeshan Shabbir (Khushab), Sajjad Ahmed (Mianwali), Dr Noor Muhammad (Bhakar), Director Health Dr Muhammad Riaz and Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Naveed participated in the meeting.

MEASURES TO CONTROL DENGUE, SMOG REVIEWED

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali Thursday chaired a meeting with officials of Health and Environment departments to review measures to control dengue and smog across the district.

He directed all officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue and antismog steps to save people from their harmful effects. Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad, while briefing the deputy commissioner about the anti-dengue measures, said health teams were utilising all possible steps to kill dengue mosquito across the district.

TWO GUNNED DOWN IN TWO DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Two persons were killed in two different incidents in Sargodha under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station, here on Thursday. Police said that Abdul Rehman (45) of Jhal Chakiaan had an old enmity with Tafseer Abass, son of Tasadaq Hussain.

On the day of the incident, Tasadaq, along with four unidentified persons, allegedly shot Tafseer dead.