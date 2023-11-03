Commissioner visits Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana

LARKANA - Com­missioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh visited Govern­ment Pilot Higher Second­ary School Larkana on Thursday. He inspected the book fair organised in the school, where different types of books were dis­played including religious, science, historical, literary, information technology, general knowledge and other subjects. The com­missioner took keen in­terest and said that these kinds of fairs should be held so that students and other people can benefit from it. Sheikh said that this is a healthy motivation for providing books of dif­ferent subjects to the stu­dents on concession rate in this fair, which will help the students for their stud­ies. He also said that read­ing habit is useful for the students and they should realize their responsibili­ties and work hard day and night and achieve the object and appeared in competitive examination, so that they will be able to become good citizen of the society. Besides, the com­missioner visited differ­ent sections of the School including drawing hall and other sections. He visited the classrooms where he asked the students about their studies and courses. The commissioner said that Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana is a very historic and old school where great personalities have also obtained education and achieved success. The commissioner instructed the principal of Larkana School and said that CCTV cameras will also be in­stalled in all the classes of the school.