Consultative session on human resource, professional development in mining sector of Pakistan held

ISLAMABAD-OGDCL and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) organised a day-long conference and consultative session on the present state of qualified and trained Human Resource in the Mining and Mineral Sector of Pakistan. CEOs of public sector mining companies including Sandak Metals, PMDC and Pakistan Minerals Ltd alongwith chairpersons of mining departments of public Sector universities participated in the event. Senior management of the Higher Education Commission and director general (Minerals) were also present. The event was organised in view of renewed focus of the federal government and SIFC on the mining sector for economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

The chairpersons/ deans gave detailed presentations on the existing curriculum, international best practices and training requirement of mining professionals for large scale mining projects. Representatives of training institutes also shared their views on training opportunities and future needs. MD/CEO OGDCL being host of the event assured the industry and academia of the company’s fullest cooperation in developing a world class human resource to cater for the needs of major mining projects which will be initiated in Pakistan in the near future. MD PPL and GHPL were also present on the occasion and agreed to support Human Resource Development Programme in the best national interest. The event was the first of its kind where industry and academia got an opportunity to comprehensively discuss Human Resource Development for the sector both in terms of academics and professional development. MD/CEO OGDCL assured that OGDCL will facilitate formulation of strategy and plan for HR development in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Higher Education Commission.