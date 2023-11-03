Court summons Asif Zardari, others in Park Lane Reference on Dec 20

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court on Thursday issued summons to former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and 19 other accused to appear on December 20 in connection with the Park Lane Reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the reference, Zardari, along with M Iqbal Memon and M Younas Kudwai, served as directors of a company named Park Lane Estates. This company secured a loan amounting to Rs1.5 billion in 2009, with a repayment deadline set for 2011. However, this loan remained unpaid. In 2012, the loan amount was restructured and increased through Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates (PPTFC), ultimately reaching Rs2.8 billion, which includes the initial facility amount and its mark-up, along with an additional enhancement of Rs800 million. These actions collectively resulted in a financial loss of Rs3.78 billion. The additional Rs800 million was transferred through fraudulent accounts linked to the Omni Group, owned by accused individuals Abdul Ghani Majid and Khawaja Anwar Majid.

Hussain Lawai, a co-accused and the former president of Summit Bank (formerly known as Arif Habib Bank), is alleged to have played a direct and pivotal role in preparing the fraudulent proposal, its processing, and exerting undue influence in the approval of the fraudulent facility. In return for his involvement, Lawai was rewarded with a house registered in his wife Sabrina Lawai’s name.

Arshad Tabrez, a former high court judge who represented Asif Ali Zardari, argued that Mr. Zardari had resigned from the company before assuming the role of President, selling his shares. He maintained that Mr. Zardari had no involvement in the financial transactions under scrutiny.

Judge M Bashir noted, “We are sending notices to all the accused for now. You may present your arguments in the next hearing scheduled for December 20.” The reference pertains to allegations of misuse of authority by Zardari during his tenure as President of Pakistan. It was forwarded to NAB from the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 7, 2019,

and was authorized by the then director-general of NAB on February 22, 2019. In addition to Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister and federal minister for power Raja Pervez Ashraf and his co-accused have also been issued notices regarding rental power references numbered 23/2016 and 14/2017, respectively, by NAB.

According to the reference, Raja Pervez Ashraf, along with co-accused Shahid Rafi, Ghulam Mustafa Tunio, Fayyaz Elahi, N.A. Zuberi, and Abdul Majid Khan, in collusion and connivance, caused a loss of Rs. 18,409,115/- to the National Exchequer.

This loss resulted from arrangement fees, FED, custom duty, taxes, legal fees, and demurrage charges. Fayyaz Elahi, former MD of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), has been declared a proclaimed offender since March 13, 2019. Prosecutor Khawaja Manzoor Ahmed Lone presented the case on behalf of NAB, while Raja Pervez Ashraf was represented by his lawyer, Arshad Tabrez.

During the hearing, when Judge M. Bashir requested the defense counsel to advance arguments on acquittal applications, Arshad Tabrez responded, “We won’t present arguments on 265k for the accused, as following the recent Supreme Court hearing, we cannot make a final decision.”

Judge Bashir then inquired about the next Supreme Court hearing date. Prosecutor Khawaja Manzoor stated, “We have not yet received the first order.” The court subsequently ordered the issuance of notices to all the accused and adjourned the hearing until December 14, 2023. It’s worth mentioning that these references were sent to NAB based on the directives of the Supreme Court in 2012.