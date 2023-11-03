Data command and control centre significant for curbing crimes: Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Data Command and Control Center Quetta on Thursday. Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh briefed the Caretaker Chief Minister on measures related to law and order in Balochistan, including the return of illegal immigrants. Domki expressed satisfaction with the police’s strategy in the border areas during the process of returning illegal immigrants and said that women, children, and vulnerable people should be taken care of and supported in every possible way. He said that the Data Command and Control Center played a key role in crime prevention and that an effective crime prevention mechanism could be created based on information updated on the mega dashboard. He also praised the adoption of a computerized FIR system in all police stations in the province, saying it would help for providing justice to victims. Domki paid tribute to the sacrifices of Balochistan Police martyrs, saying that they had sacrificed their blood alongside other security forces to restore peace. He said that the government would provide adequate resources to develop the police on modern lines. Earlier, the Caretaker Chief Minister Domki visited Police Martyrs Memorial, where he laid a floral wreath and prayed for them. Balochistan Chief Minister along with Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Saleem, and Director Generals of various departments were also present.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Quaidabad Police Station to review public problems and police performance. During his visit, the chief minister inspected the record room and various parts of the police station, and was briefed by SSP Operation Jawad Tariq on routine office affairs. Domki instructed the concerned authorities to provide maximum facilities to the people at the police station level, and to ensure that the people receive easy and immediate relief for day-to-day affairs and any legal assistance. The chief minister’s visit emphasised his commitment to improving public service delivery and ensuring that the people of Balochistan have access to the resources and support they need