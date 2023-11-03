DEC starts preparations for elections

Dera ismail khan - The district election commission has initiated preparations for the upcoming general elections in response to instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan has begun inspecting proposed polling stations at various locations to ensure a transparent election process.

The locations included Government Higher Secondary School Shor Kot, Government Primary School Pusha Pul, Government Primary and Middle School Yarik, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Paharpur, Government Degree College Paharpur, Government High School Paharpur, Government Girls Degree College Paharpur, and Government Higher Secondary School-1 Paharpur, among others.

During these inspections, the team assessed available facilities and held discussions with school authorities and relevant officials. Abdul Rauf Khan emphasized the Election Commission’s commitment to creating the best election environment for both voters and polling staff, stressing that no negligence would be tolerated.