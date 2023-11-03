DICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Dec in Qatar: CEO DICC

LAHORE - Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) Chief Executive Officer Zahir ud Din Babar has said that the DICC T20 World Cup 2023 will roll into action from December 3 in Doha, Qatar. In this premier deaf cricket activity, Pakistan will open its campaign against Afghanistan in Qatar on December 4 while the inaugural match of the event will be played between South Africa and England on December 3. Zahir said it is a historic moment for DICC to hold this premier deaf cricket activity in world famous sports country Qatar which has established its name among top notch sports facilities in the World. He expressed his gratitude to honourable Sheikh AbdulAziz Saoud Al-Thani, President Qatar Cricket Association, who has taken special interest and extended all out support for holding of this mega event which is a step forward to further promote cricket among hearing impaired diehard cricketers. “Due to special efforts and keen interest of Ahmad Mohd QT Al Subaey Chairman Deaf Cricket Sports Centre Qatar, deaf cricket is becoming a popular sport in Qatar with the involvement of its local cricketers,” said the DICC official.