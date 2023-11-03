Friday, November 03, 2023
Dr Jamal urges preventative measures against smog

November 03, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -   Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday urged the people to adopt protective measures to avoid the harmful effects of smog. Talking to the media, he said there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness to mitigate the factors for increasing smog. He advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, and eye, nose and throat infections. Dr Jamal advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet clothes instead of besom. He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

