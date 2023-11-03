Dr Nadeem inspects Polyclinic expansion project

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday inspected the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPH) hospital’s expansion project.

The minister was briefed by the concerned authorities about the project.

Dr. Nadeem Jan reviewed the construction work of Polyclinic G-11/3 expansion project-II.

The expansion project consists of 300 beds. This project will be completed in three years.

However, the minister directed to complete the project in two years.

He said that slowness and delay in construction work will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that such public welfare projects should be completed on time.

The construction of the hospital will not only benefit the citizens of Islamabad and surrounding areas rather, the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be able to benefit.

He said that the hospital will provide facilities for diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, maternity care, allergies, bone and joint problems, chest and heart diseases, and skin issues.

The minister said that we are making progress in the short-term mission of reforms. Progress in the health sector is not possible without reforms, he added.

He pointed out that along with the growth of the population, diseases are also increasing, and resources are limited to tackle them. In this context, a revolutionary project has been initiated to reduce the burden on large hospitals, he added.

The minister said 460 primary health centres will be revamped across the country.

The foundation of a robust healthcare system has been laid under the agenda of Global Health Security to prevent the spread of cross-border diseases.

He said that the Pharma Pakistan project will enhance the provision of medicines permanently.

The minister said a plan is in place to promote vaccine production in Pakistan.

He said that merit and transparency are being promoted in the field of medical education and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is mandated to ensure this.

He said reforms are underway in the Pakistan Nursing Council. Strict actions are being taken to promote merit and transparency in the PMDC.

An online system has been introduced to ensure transparency in PMDC, he added.

He said that a mechanism has been established to monitor the functionality of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He said that a mobile application has been launched for the resolution of public complaints.

A comprehensive plan has been devised to eliminate counterfeit and unregistered drugs, the minister said.

He informed that the National Health Task Force is fully active across the country.

“Strengthening the Universal Health Coverage is my top agenda.” In this context, the Health Card system has been expanded, he added.

The minister mentioned that the pharmacy system in hospitals is being computerized. A specialized and general medicine department has been formed to control and prevent communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He said that efforts are being made to strengthen the health system through the National Health Support Program.

The minister said a comprehensive plan has been formulated to prevent Hepatitis C.

He said that for the betterment of the health sector, the Health Advisory Council has been established.

“We are strengthening the Border Health Service to keep the public safe from diseases.”

He said that effective measures are being taken to uplift Pakistan’s dignity in the field of health internationally.

He said that projects have been initiated in a short period that will be remembered for centuries.