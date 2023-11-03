Ex-info secys urge ECP to decline plea for transfers in ministry

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Secretaries for Information and Broadcasting have expressed their anguish and dismay over the reports appearing in the media regarding the sudden and massive reshuffle of Information Group Officers, contemplated by the care-taker government.

The concerns were expressed during of the former federal information secretaries here on Thursday. Former Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar who chaired the meeting, expressed concern over the reports that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for transfer of officers, at a time when a date for general elections had been announced.

Given their experience of having served as senior media managers under various governments including care-taker setups, the participants held, it was imperative to have a wellknit and coherent team. Any large scale reshuffle of officers in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at this stage will only vitiate the atmosphere and create unnecessary misgivings.

The secretaries were unanimous in their views that instead of bringing in administrative changes, the care-taker government should solely focus on assisting the ECP in creating a conducive environment for the smooth conduct of elections in the country.

The federal secretaries urged the ECP to decline the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as it would impinge on its image of an independent constitutional body mandated to hold fair elections in the country.