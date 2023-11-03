Friday, November 03, 2023
Excise dept recovers 84kg hashish

APP
November 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   The Excise Police, in a joint operation of the Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB-5 Squad and Police Station Excise Mardan Region, thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs on Thursday, said an Excise Police spokesperson.

During the operation, the squad recovered 84,000 grams (84 kg) of hashish from vehicle number LEF 1408 on Ring Road near the railway gate, the spokesperson stated. 

The alleged accused, Adnan Ahmed, son of Muhammad Pervez and resident of Gulshan Colony, Post Office, Haji Camp, Peshawar, was arrested on the spot, the Excise Spokesperson added.

A case has been registered at Mardan Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action, according to the Excise Spokesperson.

APP

