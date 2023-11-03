Finally, the mist is over

ISLAMABAD - The much-awaited announcement of elections schedule has finally cleared the mist and uncertainty about this constitutional obligation in the country. The political parties and individuals across the country, owing to doubts about the polls, were not willingly starting election campaigns. The political statements by the heavyweight politicians and even by the President Arif about the delay in elections had created much confusion among the voters and contestants. The contenders were also not suggested by their party bigwigs to formally start election campaigns in their constituencies. Unlike the previous elections in the country, the election campaign has not gained momentum even the top election regulatory body has earlier given a tentative date for holding the polls by the end of January. The heavyweights of political parties, talking to this newspaper, said the announcement has rung the elections bells in the country and it will be a final moment to start the elections festivity. Now no excuse has left to delay the elections. Though this election would be held in the month of February 8, yet the country’s history reveals that the polls were held in extreme hot and cold weather. From 1970 to 2018, four elections were held in the mid of winter. Last two polls [2013 and 2018] were held even in extreme warm weather [May and July]. Political and election experts viewed that party workers in different constituencies would soon be given direction to start print, electronic, and social media campaigns. The party members in each winning constituency will be asked to complete work in each ward of their constituency and start local level campaigns. The country’s main political parties would now rush to finalize plans to shift political activities from drawing rooms to public meetings in constituencies. The political leadership of each main political party will start search of ‘winning horses’ for the polls. The seat-adjustment and alliances will also be made in these two months. Political pundits viewed that the factor of uncertainty about the general elections has ended now. PPP’s Farhat Ullah Babar while talking to this correspondent said that there were serious doubts whether elections will be held at all. “Hopefully, a level playing field will be available to all parties,” he remarked.