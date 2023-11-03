Friday, November 03, 2023
First convoy of illegal immigrants leaves Karachi

First convoy of illegal immigrants leaves Karachi
Agencies
November 03, 2023
KARACHI   -   The first convoy of 112 illegal Afghan immigrants living in the megalopolis left for Chaman, Balochistan from Haji Camp holding point by 4 passenger buses. So far, 262 people including 201 men, 25 women and 36 children have been brought to the camp established in the city, according to police officials on Thursday. Illegal Afghan immigrants residing in Sujawal, Badin and Thatta have also been arrested. The arrested illegal Afghans were in police custody and further legal action was being taken.

Agencies

