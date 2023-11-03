Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

General elections to be held on 8th February next year

General elections to be held on 8th February next year
Web Desk
1:09 PM | November 03, 2023
National

General elections will be held in the country on 8th of February next year.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between President Dr. Arif Alvi and a delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad today [Thursday].

On today's order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja along with Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and four members of the Election Commission called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss the date for holding the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The President heard about the progress made by the Election Commission of Pakistan in delimitation and for elections.

After a detailed discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to hold general elections in the country on 8th February next year. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023