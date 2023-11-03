General elections to take place on Feb 8: President House

President Arif Alvi, CEC Sikandar Sultan reach consensus in meeting held on order of top court n Supreme Court resumes today hearing petition seeking elections within 90 days.

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reached a consensus for holding the general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

The agreement on the election date was reached in a meeting between President Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, who called on the president along with the Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and four ECP members.

“On today’s order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, came to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, to discuss the date for holding the forthcoming General Elections in the country,” says a statement issued by the President House following the meeting. In the meeting,

President Alvi heard about the progress the Election Commission had made in delimitation and elections. “After a detailed discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to hold General Elections in the country on 8th February 2024,” the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give the specific date for general elections by Friday after the consultation with the President.

The court instructed the Attorney General of Pakistan to arrange the meeting of ECP officials with the President on the same day. The court said that it expected that all issues would be addressed by this meeting. It directed the respondents to inform the bench on Friday regarding the development and adjourned the case.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition seeking the holding of general elections in 90 days.

Earlier, during the hearing of the case, ECP’s counsel Sajeel Swati adopted the stance that the delimitation process in the country would be completed by November 30, and elections would take place on February 11, 2024. The lawyer said that the ECP was willing to consult with the President in the shortest time without getting into the constitutional debate.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that that the assemblies were dissolved on August 9, so why did the President write a letter to the ECP on September 2. Why the President did not write this letter on August 15, he asked. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned that did the President verbally ask the SC to take notice of the matter. Did he approach the top court under Article 186 with advisory jurisdiction, he asked.

The chief justice inquired about the letter of the President to the ECP regarding the date of general elections. PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar read out the letter before the bench and said that it was unclear.

Addressing the PTI’s counsel, the CJP said that if he meant that the President had not fulfilled his constitutional responsibility by not giving the elections’ date. Whether the SC has the authority to give the date of elections under the Constitution. Should the court instruct the President, he asked.

Justice Isa said suppose the President didn’t announce the date, should we take contempt of court action on this count. Chief Justice Qazi Faez said that the ECP said that it had the authority to give the date under Section 57 of the Election Act. Whether the petitioner had challenged the amendment in Section 57 of the Election Act, he asked.

PTI’s lawyer Ali Zafar said that it was the responsibility of the ECP and the President to give a date for general elections. Justice Athar Minallah said that the Constitution was clear that the elections date was to be given by the President.

Every day would be considered a violation of the Constitution if elections were not held on November 7. He inquired why the Chief Election Commissioner declined to consult the President. Lawyer Ali Zafar said that the Ministry of Law opined that the President cannot give a date for elections. On the occasion, PPP’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek said that his party had also given the application to become a party in this case.

CJP Isa inquired that whether President Dr Arif Alvi was taken on board to which Swati replied “we are not bound to take the president on board”. The CJP remarked, “Both the president and the ECP are Pakistanis. Why is the ECP hesitant to consult with the president?” He directed the electoral body to confer with Dr Alvi today (Thursday).

The court then broke for a recess awaiting a final date for the polls by the ECP. However, after a half-hour break, Swati apprised the bench that the electoral body would consult with president later today (Thursday).

“Knock his door even if he does not call you,” remarked Justice Isa and then instructed AGP Mansoor Usman Awan to facilitate the consultation and stay on board during it.

“The SC wants polls to be held without any arguments,” remarked the CJP. He added that the apex court only sought a resolution to the matter and did not want to get stuck in any technicalities. He reiterated that the final election date would have to be implemented.

Later, the bench issued its written order summarising the ECP’s stated schedule for polls and directing the electoral body to inform the court of the final date on Friday after consultation with the president. The top court later adjourned the case till Friday with these instructions.