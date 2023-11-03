 Gold prices up by Rs1,500 to Rs213,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 to Rs213,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs211,800 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs182,870 from Rs181,584 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs167,631 from Rs166,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Asso­ciation reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs2,580, whereas that of 10 grams silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs2,211.93. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $9 to $1,005 from $1,996, the association reported.