Govt appoints NHA head, secretary Communications

ISLAMABAD - On Thursday, the federal government made new appointments to key positions in the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The positions of Secretary and Chairman of NHA had remained vacant following the elevation of the previous incumbent, Captain retired Muhammad Khurram Agha, to the role of Secretary to the Prime Minister. Additionally, there had been no regular Member Finance in the road authority for the past year, with the post being temporarily managed by the General Manager Right of Way.

After receiving clearance from the election commission, the federal government appointed Ali Sher Mehsud, a Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as the acting Secretary of the Ministry of Communications.

Mr Mehsud had previously been serving as the Special Secretary of Postal Services. It’s worth noting that he had previously held the position of Member Administration in NHA a few years ago, making him well-acquainted with the functioning of the road authority, an essential component of the Ministry of Communications. In another development, Arshad Majeed Mohmand, a Grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as the new Chairman of NHA. Before this, Mr. Mohmand served as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum. His career has included various significant roles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), as well as key positions in Baluchistan before joining the federal government.

On a related note, Mazhar Husain Shah, a Grade-19 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, has been assigned the role of Member Finance in NHA.

He had briefly served in the road authority about a year ago, primarily as the General Manager of Administration. However, his tenure in the road authority was shortlived, and he later took up a position as a Member of Finance at the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Recently, he was removed from this role by the Election Commission as part of the mandatory reshuffle to ensure free and fair elections a few weeks ago.

Mazhar Husain Shah has a successful track record, with two highly profitable auctions, resulting in significant revenue generation, during his brief time at the CDA. It’s worth mentioning that he is a close relative of the Caretaker Minister of Establishment and former bureaucrat, Ahad Cheema.