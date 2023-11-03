Govt, IMF start initial talks for loan tranche

ISLAMABAD - Talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) started on Thursday as Islamabad is optimistic to satisfy the visiting delegation over the economic situation of the country.

The IMF had approved a nine-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan worth $3 billion in July this year. Pakistan had received one tranche $1.2 billion in July 2023. Both the sides are currently holding talks for the second tranche, which will continue for next few days. The IMF would release a second tranche worth around $700 million if it satisfies with the economic targets of Pakistan.

A delegation of the IMF reached the Ministry of Finance for talks with Pakistan’s economic team. Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with IMF review Mission led by IMF Mission Chicf Mr. Nathan Porter at the Finance Division. The meeting was attended by IMF resident representative, Esther Perez Ruiz, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmed, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Secretary Finance, members of IMF delegation and senior officers from Finance Division.

During the meeting, Dr Shamshad shared progress on the Standby Arrangement (SBA) with the delegation. She briefed the Mission on the fiscal measures being taken by the government to improve the economic situation. The meeting also included discussion on comprehensive reforms and measures undertaken by FBR and the government’s strategies to address the circular debt issue. Nathan Porter, the IMF Mission Chief, appreciated the government’s commitment to meeting the Ist quarter targets, and commended the government’s efforts and measures taken in some critical areas. He further underscored the importance of continuation of these efforts for staying on track for economic stability of the country.

Dr. Shamshad expressed her appreciation for the continued support and assistance of the IMF. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with the IMF to ensure successful completion of the SBA and achieve the economic objectives.

The officials informed the visiting delegation that the government has met all economic targets during the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year. They have informed about the performance, and assured it of full implementation of the $3 billion loan program. The Fund was informed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the tax collection target during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. It has achieved key targets; including achieving the disbursement of Rs87.5 billion in cash transfers to beneficiaries under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Meanwhile, the government has also achieved the target of primary budget surplus and petroleum levy in July to September period. It was informed that the government had already increased the gas and electricity prices to overcome the circular debt in the energy sector. The Pakistani officials assured the delegation that targets are being implemented under the loan programme and that all the conditions of the IMF have been implemented so far. The finance ministry had taken note of the progress on quantitative performance criteria, continuous performance criteria, indicative target, and structural benchmark conditions agreed with the IMF for the end of September 2023 under the $3 billion SBA programme. Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials said that they are on track to meet the floor on net international reserves (NIR) which they said would stand at negative $14.5 billion till the end of September 2023.