Imran not being slow-poisoned in jail, says personal physician

IHC serves notice on Imran’s ICA in cipher case trial.

ISLAMABAD - Dr Faisal Sultan, personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, on Thursday categorically dismissed rumours of any slow poisoning to the PTI chairman following his medical examination in Adaila Jail. Talking to the media after meeting the PTI chief in Adaila Jail with his legal team, Dr Sultan said the PTI chairman was not being slow poisoned. “I have not observed any symptoms of slow poisoning to the PTI chief, who appears to be in good health and fit, and is even carrying out regular exercise in jail,” he added.

Dr Sultan said that the PTI chairman had also not made any complaints regarding the food being served to him in jail.

Meanwhile, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the federation, Ministry of Law and FIA in PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the appointment of an anti-terrorism court judge as presiding officer of the special court for cipher case and his trial in jail under the Official Secrets Act. A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz conducted hearing of the ICA of Imran Khan who filed it through his counsel Barrister Salman Akram Raja.

During the hearing, Justice Maingul Hassan remarked that we are in 2023 and we are in the period of open policy. He added that it is the period of openness where dispensation of the justice should be exhibited. Barrister Salman adopted the stance that the appointment of a Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain was ‘unconstitutional’, because the law ministry notified it without prior consultation with the chief justice. Responding to it, Additional Attorney General Manuwar Iqbal Dugal stated that the judge was appointed as per law after consultation with the chief justice.

After reviewing the written reply submitted by the Law Ministry, the court asked that it intended to see the decision of the federal cabinet to know that how the appointment of the judge of the Special Court was made. The AAG mentioned that it was written in the clause iii of paragraph 6 in the summary sent by the Law Ministry that the Federal Cabinet approved the summary sent by the Ministry in this connection. Salman Akram Raja contended that the judge should be appointed after consultation with the concerned Chief Justice but the federal government appointed a judge of the Special Court of Official Secret Act on its own. At this, the bench said that they can ask from the Registrar Office that whether the process of consultation with the Chief Justice was carried out or not. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till November 6 after issuing the notices to the respondents.