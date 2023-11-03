Inaugural flight of Azerbaijan lands at NIIAP

ISLAMABAD - The inaugural flight of Azerbaijan Airlines landed at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) here on Thursday morning. The flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute as it taxied through the arch created by the firefighters spraying water across the plane. “We are delighted to welcome Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight to Islamabad as it arrived at NIIAP in the wee hours this morning,” said Additional Director General PCAA Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal.

A warm welcome reception was held in the lounge attended by the Additional Director General PCAA Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, the Azerbaijan Embassy’s deputy head of mission, Airport Manager and other key airport officials. AZAL is slated to operate two Baku-Islamabad weekly flights on Sundays and Wednesdays. Azerbaijan Airlines is also scheduled to operate two weekly flights to Lahore and Karachi. The airline operated its inaugural commercial flight to Pakistan that landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (NIIAP) on 23 September. We wish Azerbaijan Airlines great success in their operations to Pakistan and look forward to further strengthening the aviation ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.