Injustice to students

Karachi University has recently introduced a new admissions policy for BS programmes, known as the ‘K.S.P. policy. This policy grants preference to candidates based on their geographical origin, which has sparked concerns and controversy among students.
Under the K.S.P. policy, students from the ‘K’ category will be granted admission first. If seats remain vacant, then applicants from the other two categories (‘S’ and ‘P’) will be given admission, regardless of their competence or grades.
Now, the question that arises is: Who falls into these categories? In the ‘K’ category, applicants have Karachi board certificates. Category ‘S’ includes applicants with Sindh board certificates from areas other than Karachi, and Category ‘P’ includes those students having certificates from recognised educational institutions outside the Province of Sindh.
Giving preference in admissions only to Karachi students is seen as unjust to the rest of the pupils. Though Article 25 of the constitution guarantees equality of rights to all citizens irrespective of sex, race, and class, there seems to be no adherence to the constitution. Though Karachi is within the Sindh province and is its capital, students from Sindh are being denied admission in their own province.
This policy appears to be against the spirit of equality and is at odds with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) policy, which aims to promote equal access to higher education for all Pakistanis. So, the administration of Karachi University is requested to revoke this policy and treat every student equally.
G. AKBAR PALIJO,
Larkana.