Injustice to students

Karachi University has recently introduced a new admissions policy for BS programmes, known as the ‘K.S.P. policy. This policy grants preference to candidates based on their geographical ori­gin, which has sparked concerns and controversy among students.

Under the K.S.P. policy, students from the ‘K’ category will be grant­ed admission first. If seats remain vacant, then applicants from the other two categories (‘S’ and ‘P’) will be given admission, regard­less of their competence or grades.

Now, the question that arises is: Who falls into these categories? In the ‘K’ category, applicants have Karachi board certificates. Cate­gory ‘S’ includes applicants with Sindh board certificates from ar­eas other than Karachi, and Cat­egory ‘P’ includes those students having certificates from recog­nised educational institutions out­side the Province of Sindh.

Giving preference in admissions only to Karachi students is seen as unjust to the rest of the pupils. Though Article 25 of the constitu­tion guarantees equality of rights to all citizens irrespective of sex, race, and class, there seems to be no adherence to the constitution. Though Karachi is within the Sindh province and is its capital, students from Sindh are being denied ad­mission in their own province.

This policy appears to be against the spirit of equality and is at odds with the Higher Education Com­mission (HEC) policy, which aims to promote equal access to higher education for all Pakistanis. So, the administration of Karachi Univer­sity is requested to revoke this pol­icy and treat every student equally.

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.