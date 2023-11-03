Israeli army says Gaza under total siege, rules out cease-fire

The Israeli army said on Thursday that the siege on Gaza was complete, ruling out the possibility of a cease-fire for the time being.

"The army has completed the siege of Gaza City, which is considered the epicenter of Hamas," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a news conference aired by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

"A cease-fire is not on the table at this time," Hagari stressed.

He said Israeli forces were attacking positions used the Palestinian resistance group's leadership, adding: "Wherever there is a battle, even if it is difficult, the Israeli army will have the upper hand."

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi struck a similar tone in separate remarks at a meeting with military commanders at the Palmachim Air Base near the coastal city of Yavne.

"The army is encircling Gaza City from all directions, as the forces are located in the heart of the northern Gaza Strip, and with this we have made an important step in this war," he said, according to the public broadcaster.

He claimed that the Gaza Strip yet to run out of fuel, vital for the continued operation of hospitals still in operation in the blockaded enclave.

"Israel, when it runs out, will allow fuel to be transported to hospitals within the framework of supervisory measures," he said.

This week, the Israeli army expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 10,600 people have been killed in the conflict, including 9,061 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.